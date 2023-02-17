ECHL Transactions - February 17

February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 17, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Houston Wilson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brett Ouderkirk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Hutchison, F assigned by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Lukas Kaelble, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Jacksonville:

Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Franco Sproviero, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Kansas City:

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Austin Albrecht, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mitch Fossier, F loaned to Providence

Norfolk:

Add Todd Burgess, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Orlando:

Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Hudgin, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Savannah:

Add Brandon Estes, D activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

South Carolina:

Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/16]

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Utah:

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ryan DaSilva, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Add Cam Hausinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G activated from Injured Reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.