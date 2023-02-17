ECHL Transactions - February 17
February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 17, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Houston Wilson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brett Ouderkirk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Hutchison, F assigned by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Lukas Kaelble, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Jacksonville:
Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Franco Sproviero, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Kansas City:
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Austin Albrecht, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mitch Fossier, F loaned to Providence
Norfolk:
Add Todd Burgess, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Orlando:
Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Hudgin, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Savannah:
Add Brandon Estes, D activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
South Carolina:
Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/16]
Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Utah:
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ryan DaSilva, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Add Cam Hausinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G activated from Injured Reserve
