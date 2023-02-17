Lions Blanked by Mariners 5-0
February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The first period was an offensive struggle for both the Lions and the Mariners as each team was only able to register six shots on goal. The Lions were called for two penalties early in the game and the Mariners were able to produce a few scoring opportunities. However, Trois-Rivières goaltender Francis Marotte kept his team in the game by making some terrific saves, especially one off a Maine breakaway. However, at the 9:47 mark the Mariners' Patrick Shea opened the scoring with assists going to Tommy Munichiello (his first assist of the season) and Andrew Peski.
The teams became more offensively oriented in the second period, doubling their shot counts. At the 4:19 mark it was Maine's Conner Bleackley making the score 2-0 with assists going to Fedor Gordeev and Jacob Wilson. Although the Lions had several scoring opportunities, they couldn't find the back of the Mariner net and near the end of the period, Maine's Austin Albrecht scored to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.
It was a tough third period for the Lions as the Mariners continued to put pedal to the metal, and Shea and Bleackley each registered their second goal of the game. The Lions' Matthew Barron missed a golden opportunity when he had a wide-open net, which would have finally broken the ice for Trois-Rivières. Mariners' goaltender Michael DiPietro was in fine form throughout, earning him the game's first star with 33 saves and a shutout.
