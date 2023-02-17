Savannah Selected as Host of 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream
February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, announced on Friday the selection of Savannah as the host city for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream.
The game will take place in January 2024 at Enmarket Arena, and will also include the official induction ceremony of the 16th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as well as the All-Star Fan Fest. Ticket information, Fan Fest details, All Star Game format and more will be announced at a later date.
"The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic allows us to showcase our League's best talent on the ice each season, while also celebrating our sport in the host city," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "As such, the opportunity to bring this event to our newest market in Savannah and the already passionate fanbase is going to make for an outstanding couple of days to bring hockey fans together and allow our guests to enjoy all the history and landmarks that Savannah has to offer."
The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 72 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 56 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.
In their first season of existence, the Ghost Pirates have welcomed a capacity crowd of 6,876 fans to 21 of their 24 home games this season, and are averaging 6,765 fans per game which ranks fourth in the ECHL.
"We'd like to thank the ECHL Board of Governors and Commissioner Ryan Crelin for their enthusiastic response to our request to host the All-Star event," said Zawyer Sports President Bob Ohrablo. "This is a tribute to our fans, Gulfstream and all of our sponsors, Ghost Pirates partners, Oak View Group and City officials who have embraced our team. This will be an opportunity to showcase Savannah and the Ghost Pirates internationally."
