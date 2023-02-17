Rabbits See Icemen Pull Away in 5-1 Loss
February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Despite an early goal by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the team fell 5-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville need just 1:51 into the game to take the lead, as Max Martin scored his seventh of the season, a power-play strike from the blue line, for the early 1-0 Rabbits lead. At 9:10, Jacksonville answered back with a power-play goal from Ara Nazarian.
In the second, Jacksonville took the lead with a Christopher Brown goal at 5:10, before Luke Lynch added a second Icemen goal in the period at 19:19.
In the third, the Icemen added another goal by Nazarian, an empty-netter, at 17:26, before Brendan Harris added a late power-play goal at 19:22 to solidly the 5-1 score line.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 26-14-7-0 while the Icemen improve to 31-15-2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits take to the road and travel to Enmarket Arena on Saturday night for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
