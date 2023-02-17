Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-13-7-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (30-15-2-0)

February 17, 2023 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #47

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Tyler Hascall (8), Jack Young (18)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Brandon Grillo (81)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (4-2-2-0) Home:(1-1-2-0) Away: (3-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 11, 2023 - Greenville 4 vs Jacksonville 3 OT

Next Meeting:

March 9, 2023 - Greenville vs Jacksonville

All-Time Record:

(29-24-8)

QUICK BITS

MIDWEEK MISHAP:

In just the second-ever meeting with the Utah Grizzlies, the Rabbits came out swinging on Wednesday night, peppering the Utah goal in the first 10 minutes. After a massive 2-on-1 save by Utah's Lukas Parik, the Grizzlies offense sprung to life with the opening goal in the second. Tanner Eberle's 20th goal of the season, put the Rabbits on the board, but the tie was short-lived, as Cameron Wright put the Grizzlies back in front before the second intermission. Out of the break, Wright added another to put the Rabbits in a two-goal hole. Josh McKechney third goal in three straight games brought Greenville within one, before Dylan Fitze put Utah up by two on the empty-netter. With just a few seconds left, the Rabbits added a late tally from Ben Freeman, but the goal would come to late in the 4-3 loss.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

Jacksonville is playing similar hockey to the Swamp Rabbits, posting seven wins in their last 10 games (7-2-1-0). The Icemen earned two points with an overtime victory at home over Orlando on Wednesday but were denied the top spot in the South with a Florida win away at Allen. Jacksonville's 30 wins are the most in the South Division, and they are led by a defense that has allowed just 138 goals this season. The Icemen have a power-play that operates just under 22%, but have struggled on the shorthanded side of the puck, posting a 78% kill rate.

ICE ON A HEATER:

Continuing to make a big impact for the Swamp Rabbits, Alex Ierullo has now recorded a point in the last four games, tallying 8 points (2g, 6a) in that span. He is second amongst all rookies with 55 points, trailing only Hank Crone (ALN) by nine points. Ierullo also places in sixth in the entire league in total points and will look to add to his point streak against a Jacksonville team he has dominated this season, scoring 13 points (5g, 8a) against in their previous meetings.

7 AND 17 ARE FEELING IT:

Both Tanner Eberle and Josh McKechney have been finding the back of the net in recent games. Eberle has scored in two consecutive matchups and has tied Nikita Pavlychev for the most goals in a Rabbits sweater this season with 20. McKechney has also been on a goal streak of his own, lighting the lamp in three consecutive games for Greenville. The Rabbits are 5-2 this season when McKechney records a goal.

BIG TIME BEDZY:

Ryan Bednard continues his dominance in net, earning a win in each of the last four starts for Greenville. The Michigan native currently holds a 9-3-1 record since joining the team in early December, while posting a .919 save percentage in 13 games. Bednard holds a 2-1 record against Jacksonville this year, picking up both wins on the road.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game against Jacksonville, the Swamp Rabbits will head to Savannah to take on the Ghost Pirates on Saturday night. Savannah currently holds a 15-24-8-1 record, placing them in 7th place in the South Division. The Ghost Pirates are entering Friday's contest against Utah on a high note, capturing a 4-2 win on Tuesday night against the Solar Bears.

