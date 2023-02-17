Everblades Falter Against Americans

February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -â¯The Florida Everblades could not mount a comeback against the Allen Americans, losing 5-2 Friday night.

The loss pushes the Everblades (28-12-4-3) down to second place in the South Division while the Americans (23-24-1-0) snapped a three game skid with the win.

Florida was tied with Allen 1-1 after the first period, but the Americans adjusted well and ground the Everblades down through the remainder of the match, outshooting Florida 35-16 in the final two periods.

Allen got two goals from Jack Combs to lead the way to the win, with netminder Luke Peressini impressing with a 29-save performance in his 12th victory of the season. Combs now leads the ECHL with 28 goals.

Cole Moberg and Brad Morrison scored for Florida, with Morrison's goal extending his goal-scoring streak to three games. Cam Johnson made 37 saves in the loss.

The Everblades have now dropped four of their last five road games. This loss is Florida's first loss outside their division this year.

Florida finishes this set against Allen Saturday, February 18 with puck drop at 8:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.