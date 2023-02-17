Fitze and Wright Shine in Utah's 6-3 Win

Savannah, Georgia - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals from Cameron Wright and a Gordie Howe Hat Trick from Dylan Fitze as they defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-3 in the first ever meetings between the clubs on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

Dylan Fitze gave Utah a lead 14 seconds into the contest. Fitze became the 5th Grizzlies skater to score 10 or more goals this season. Andrew Nielsen scored his 9th of the year 2:18 in. Cam Strong extend the lead for the Grizz 4:56 in. Cameron Wright made it a 4-0 game unassisted 10:59 in. Savannah replaced goaltender Jordan Papirny in favor of Michael Bullion. Papirny saved 4 of 8 and Buillon saved 23 of 25. Utah led 4-0 after 1 period. Utah now has a 7-0 record when leading after 1 period.

During the first intermission the league announced that Savannah will host the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream.

Tarun Fizer extended the lead 51 seconds into the second period with Fitze getting the assist. Savannah got on the board as Dylan Sadowy scored on the power play 3:53 in. Wright scored his second goal of the contest 5:39 in on a pass from Dakota Raabe, who has 3 assists in his last 2 games. Savannah scored their second power play goal 12:40 as Alex Swetlikoff got his 13th of the campaign. Savannah's Brent Pedersen scored shorthanded with 28 seconds left in the period. Utah led 6-3 after 2 periods. Neither team scored in the third period as Utah won their 2nd straight game.

Dylan Fitze got in a fight in the third period to complete the Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Fitze is the second Grizzlies skater to accomplish the feat as Keaton Jameson got the Gordie vs Kansas City on December 17, 2022.

Utah is 14-3 this season when scoring first and 16-1 when leading after 2 periods. Lukas Parik saved 27 of 30 to earn his 6th win of the season. James Shearer had a +4 rating for Utah. The Grizz are now 2-1-1 on the current 6 game road trip as they have a standings point in 3 straight.

The road trip continues on Sunday afternoon as the Grizzlies face the Orlando Solar Bears at 1:00 pm MST.

Grizzlies Next 5 Games

Sunday, February 19, 2023 - Utah at Orlando. 1:00 pm. Amway Center.

Monday, February 20, 2023 - Utah at Orlando. 5:00 pm. Amway Center.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Allen at Utah - 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, February 24, 2023 - Allen at Utah - 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend.

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Allen at Utah - 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend.

3 Stars

1. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 6 shots.

2. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 2 shots, 1 fight.

3. Dylan Sadowy (Savannah) - 1 goal.

