Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Monday, July 1st to Wednesday, July 3rd

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are celebrating Independence Day week in style with a three-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox). The three days feature Dollar Monday, a pint glass giveaway, three nights of fireworks, and more.

Monday, July 1st (6:35 p.m. game, 5:00 p.m. gates) - With a special Monday game, the Syracuse Mets are offering all of their Dollar Thursday specials on Monday! Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders and always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Mondays/Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates who are 21 and older will receive a voucher for a Saranac Pint Glass. Fans with the voucher will be able to redeem that voucher for their Pint Glass when exiting NBT Bank Stadium that day.

After the game, fans can also enjoy postgame fireworks, presented by Saranac.

Tuesday, July 2nd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:00 p.m. gates) - It's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Then after the game, Independence Day Week continues with a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Bud Light.

Wednesday, July 3rd (5:05 p.m. game, 4:00 p.m. gates) - The Syracuse Mets are once again saying Happy Birthday to America by hosting the largest fireworks extravaganza of the season! Join the Mets for fireworks, baseball, and more. Cirque performer Grace Good, who appeared on America's Got Talent and holds two Guinness World Records, will entertain all night long.

After the game before the fireworks, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse. Grace Good will then dazzle fans with a postgame fire baton twirling performance.

Then, while the sun sets, enjoy the most Amazin' fireworks show ever, presented by Blue Moon Light.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

