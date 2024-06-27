Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game against Mud Hens

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Louisville Bats scored four runs on eight hits but ultimately struggled late in a 9-4 loss against the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night.

Though the defeat set the Bats back at .500 at 38-38, Conner Capel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jacob Hurtubise went 2-for-4 with one RBI on the night.

Louisville claimed the lead in the top of the second, with Edwin Ríos drawing a leadoff walk to get the rally started. Hernán Pérez reached on a fielding error by Mud Hens' third basemen Andrew Navigato, and an RBI single from Capel put the Bats on the board. Erik González walked to set up Hurtubise, who drove a run home on a single, bringing the score to 2-0.

Toledo fought back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a leadoff double from Anthony Bemboom. After back-to-back walks, the Mud Hens hit the board with a single by Navigato to tie it up at 2-2.

The Bats regained their lead in the top of the fourth. Pérez knocked a leadoff double to right field and Eric Yang walked. Capel hit his second RBI single of the night to put Louisville ahead once again with a score of 3-2.

In the bottom half of the frame, Toledo stole back the lead after combining a single, double, and sac fly to put the tally at 4-3.

With a 374-foot solo homer in the top of the fifth, P.J. Higgins evened the score up again at 4-4. Ríos and Pérez followed up with a single each, but both runners were stranded.

The Mud Hens took back the advantage in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot from Bligh Madris, making it 5-4. Although the Toledo lineup loaded the bases, Bats reliever Casey Legumina secured a strikeout to keep the Mud Hens ahead by just one.

Toledo strengthened their lead in the bottom of the seventh, combining several singles. On a throwing error by González, they surged ahead, overcoming Louisville with a final score of 9-4.

Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt tossed 3.2 innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing four earned runs. Legumina (L, 1-2) took the loss, giving up an earned run in the fifth. Toledo reliever Easton Lucas (W, 1-1) picked up his first victory of the season.

Louisville (38-38, 0-2 second half) will play a doubleheader against the Mud Hens (37-39, 2-0 second half) tomorrow, Friday, June 28. The first contest of the doubleheader is set to start at 5:35 p.m. with the second game to follow. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

