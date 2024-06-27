Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game against Mud Hens
June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Louisville Bats scored four runs on eight hits but ultimately struggled late in a 9-4 loss against the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night.
Though the defeat set the Bats back at .500 at 38-38, Conner Capel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jacob Hurtubise went 2-for-4 with one RBI on the night.
Louisville claimed the lead in the top of the second, with Edwin Ríos drawing a leadoff walk to get the rally started. Hernán Pérez reached on a fielding error by Mud Hens' third basemen Andrew Navigato, and an RBI single from Capel put the Bats on the board. Erik González walked to set up Hurtubise, who drove a run home on a single, bringing the score to 2-0.
Toledo fought back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a leadoff double from Anthony Bemboom. After back-to-back walks, the Mud Hens hit the board with a single by Navigato to tie it up at 2-2.
The Bats regained their lead in the top of the fourth. Pérez knocked a leadoff double to right field and Eric Yang walked. Capel hit his second RBI single of the night to put Louisville ahead once again with a score of 3-2.
In the bottom half of the frame, Toledo stole back the lead after combining a single, double, and sac fly to put the tally at 4-3.
With a 374-foot solo homer in the top of the fifth, P.J. Higgins evened the score up again at 4-4. Ríos and Pérez followed up with a single each, but both runners were stranded.
The Mud Hens took back the advantage in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot from Bligh Madris, making it 5-4. Although the Toledo lineup loaded the bases, Bats reliever Casey Legumina secured a strikeout to keep the Mud Hens ahead by just one.
Toledo strengthened their lead in the bottom of the seventh, combining several singles. On a throwing error by González, they surged ahead, overcoming Louisville with a final score of 9-4.
Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt tossed 3.2 innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing four earned runs. Legumina (L, 1-2) took the loss, giving up an earned run in the fifth. Toledo reliever Easton Lucas (W, 1-1) picked up his first victory of the season.
Louisville (38-38, 0-2 second half) will play a doubleheader against the Mud Hens (37-39, 2-0 second half) tomorrow, Friday, June 28. The first contest of the doubleheader is set to start at 5:35 p.m. with the second game to follow. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Best the Bats in Back-and-Forth Battle - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lights Out for Saints' Nine-Game Road Win Streak in 11-9 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Split Thursday Doubleheader with RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game Against Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fitterer Fans Seven in 10-0 Win Over Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Routed in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game against Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Fall in Heartbreaker to Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Shock IronPigs in 9th - Durham Bulls
- Early Offense Powers Bisons 5-1 Win against Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Dom Hamel Strikes out Nine Batters, But Syracuse Falls to Buffalo, 5-1, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Walked off Twice by Red Wings in Doubleheader Sweep - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G2 - Rochester Red Wings
- June 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Thursday Matinee with 8-3 Loss in Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Fall to Tides on Thursday Afternoon, 14-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Stowers Ties Home Run Record In Blowout Win - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - June 27 - DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Bellozo Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 1-3 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration: July 3rd Postgame BPO Concert Program Announced - Buffalo Bisons
- Beale Street Flippers to Perform Postgame as Part of Red, White and Boom Celebration - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Monday, July 1st to Wednesday, July 3rd - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MiLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 27 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.