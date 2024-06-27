Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MiLB Free Game of the Day

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce their involvement in Major League Baseball's Free Game of the Day program once again. This time, they will be featured at home against the Indianapolis Indians (PIT) on Thursday, June 27, first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. on MLB.tv Free Game of the Day.

This program, available on MLB.com and MiLB.com, offers registered users the convenience of watching one free Minor League Baseball game every day. This exciting opportunity provides fans with easy access to top-notch MiLB matchups, igniting their passion for the sport's emerging talents.

Red Wings fans can catch every game on MiLB.tv or Bally Sports, as well as tuning in to 1280 WHTK Rochester. Additionally, games can be streamed via the MLB app on your Smart TV or through the MiLB app on your Smartphone.

The Red Wings are playing today, June 27, through June 30, against the Indianapolis Indians, the future Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets for the rest of this homestand and all remaining home games are on sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com. They can also be purchased by calling 585-423-WING or in person at the Innovative Field ticket office.

