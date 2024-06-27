Knights Fall to Tides on Thursday Afternoon, 14-4

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 14-4 on Thursday afternoon from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The loss snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak. Still, the Knights have won nine of the team's last 11 games.

The Tides led the way offensively, hitting four home runs in Thursday's contest. Norfolk third baseman Coby Mayo led the way with a home run, his 16th of the season, and four RBI. He finished with three hits as well.

Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini (1-6, 5.71) started the game on Thursday and was saddled with the loss after he allowed six runs (two earned) over 1.2 innings pitched. In relief of Nastrini, the Charlotte bullpen combined to allow eight runs on eight hits.

Offensively for the Knights, catcher Chuckie Robinson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. His two-run blast came in the fourth inning of Thursday's game. Also in the fourth inning, Charlotte third baseman Zach Remillard launched his second home run of the season. Remillard, who has now played in 313 career games with the Knights, finished the game 1-for-4 at the plate. Additionally, Charlotte left fielder Mark Payton continued his hot hitting and extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Friday evening. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.