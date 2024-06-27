Early Offense Powers Bisons 5-1 Win against Syracuse

Buffalo, NY - The Buffalo Bisons jumped out to an early lead after a two-run home run in the second inning and never looked back in their 5-1 victory against the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

After a scoreless first inning, the Bisons got the scoring going in the bottom of the second frame. After a two-out double by Phil Clarke, Cam Eden homered to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead. Eden's seventh home run traveled 357 feet and flew over the left field wall at 96 MPH.

The Bisons added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Phil Clarke reached on an error by the left fielder. As a result of the error, Brian Serven crossed home plate for a 3-0 Bisons advantage. Two batters later, Michael Turconi singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Alan Roden and extending the Bisons lead to 4-0 over Syracuse.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bisons added an insurance run courtesy of Will Robertson. His 12th home run of the season extended the Bisons' lead to 5-0 over the Mets. Robertson's blast traveled an estimated 409 feet with an exit velocity of 109 MPH.

In the ninth inning, the Mets would get on the board as Rylon Bannon's 12th double of the season drove in Brett Baty to make the score 5-1 Bisons.

The Bisons played well defensively, limiting the Mets offense. This included plays like the line drive hit by Hayden Senger in the sixth inning which was speared by Riley Tirotta for the out. The pitching staff was also a major reason the Bisons were able to keep the Mets' offense in check. Starter Nick Fraze went 3.2 innings, allowing only one hit and a walk. He also added three strikeouts to his stat line.

Luis Quinones relieved Fraze and picked up where Fraze left off. He pitched 3.2 innings and struck out six batters while not allowing a Syracuse hit.

The Bisons pitching staff only allowed three hits and one run while striking out a total of 12 Mets batters.

Despite giving up four runs, including two earned on seven hits, Dom Hamel kept the game close through seven innings for Syracuse. Hamel struck out nine Buffalo batters while allowing only one walk.

The Bisons and Mets will play the fourth game of their six-game set on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

