Early Offense Powers Bisons 5-1 Win against Syracuse
June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo, NY - The Buffalo Bisons jumped out to an early lead after a two-run home run in the second inning and never looked back in their 5-1 victory against the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.
After a scoreless first inning, the Bisons got the scoring going in the bottom of the second frame. After a two-out double by Phil Clarke, Cam Eden homered to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead. Eden's seventh home run traveled 357 feet and flew over the left field wall at 96 MPH.
The Bisons added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Phil Clarke reached on an error by the left fielder. As a result of the error, Brian Serven crossed home plate for a 3-0 Bisons advantage. Two batters later, Michael Turconi singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Alan Roden and extending the Bisons lead to 4-0 over Syracuse.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bisons added an insurance run courtesy of Will Robertson. His 12th home run of the season extended the Bisons' lead to 5-0 over the Mets. Robertson's blast traveled an estimated 409 feet with an exit velocity of 109 MPH.
In the ninth inning, the Mets would get on the board as Rylon Bannon's 12th double of the season drove in Brett Baty to make the score 5-1 Bisons.
The Bisons played well defensively, limiting the Mets offense. This included plays like the line drive hit by Hayden Senger in the sixth inning which was speared by Riley Tirotta for the out. The pitching staff was also a major reason the Bisons were able to keep the Mets' offense in check. Starter Nick Fraze went 3.2 innings, allowing only one hit and a walk. He also added three strikeouts to his stat line.
Luis Quinones relieved Fraze and picked up where Fraze left off. He pitched 3.2 innings and struck out six batters while not allowing a Syracuse hit.
The Bisons pitching staff only allowed three hits and one run while striking out a total of 12 Mets batters.
Despite giving up four runs, including two earned on seven hits, Dom Hamel kept the game close through seven innings for Syracuse. Hamel struck out nine Buffalo batters while allowing only one walk.
The Bisons and Mets will play the fourth game of their six-game set on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Best the Bats in Back-and-Forth Battle - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lights Out for Saints' Nine-Game Road Win Streak in 11-9 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Split Thursday Doubleheader with RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game Against Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fitterer Fans Seven in 10-0 Win Over Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Routed in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game against Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Fall in Heartbreaker to Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Shock IronPigs in 9th - Durham Bulls
- Early Offense Powers Bisons 5-1 Win against Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Dom Hamel Strikes out Nine Batters, But Syracuse Falls to Buffalo, 5-1, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Walked off Twice by Red Wings in Doubleheader Sweep - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G2 - Rochester Red Wings
- June 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Thursday Matinee with 8-3 Loss in Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Fall to Tides on Thursday Afternoon, 14-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Stowers Ties Home Run Record In Blowout Win - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - June 27 - DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Bellozo Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 1-3 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration: July 3rd Postgame BPO Concert Program Announced - Buffalo Bisons
- Beale Street Flippers to Perform Postgame as Part of Red, White and Boom Celebration - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Monday, July 1st to Wednesday, July 3rd - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MiLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 27 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Early Offense Powers Bisons 5-1 Win against Syracuse
- Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration: July 3rd Postgame BPO Concert Program Announced
- Bisons Fall Short Wednesday Afternoon in 7-4 Loss to Syracuse
- WWII Veteran & Buffalo Native Joe Synakowski to Throw Bisons Independence Eve First Pitch
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Syracuse in Series Opener