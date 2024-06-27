Bulls Shock IronPigs in 9th

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Logan Driscoll singled home Ronny Simon with the winning run as the Durham Bulls shocked the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs with a pair of two-out runs in the ninth for a 6-5 win at the DBAP on Thursday night.

The Bulls' (2-1) rally started on a two-out three-base throwing error by Iron Pigs third baseman Buddy Kennedy. Ronny Simon drew a walk from reliever Max Lazar (L, 2-2). Austin Shenton tied the game by guiding a single that landed on the left field line. Driscoll then won the game with a one-hop single to right field.

Durham had rallied from 4-1 down to tie the game on consecutive homers in the seventh by Curtis Mead and Simon, but Lehigh Valley (1-2) took a 5-4 lead in the ninth on a home run by Weston Wilson against Nathan Wiles (W, 5-2).

Joe Rock worked five innings, permitting four runs on eight hits.

Mead and Simon each had three hits, while Shenton drove in two runs.

The six-game series continues against Lehigh Valley on Friday night with Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 1.42) expected to start against Mick Abel (1-7, 7.08) at 6:35 PM ET.

