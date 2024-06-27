Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 1-3

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are back home for their first second-half series at Louisville Slugger Field with a three-game set full of excitement to begin July. In Louisville's only Monday action of the year, the Bats will become the 121st MiLB team to play as the Malmö Oat Milkers in a game like no other this season, and on Wednesday, the Bats will celebrate Independence Day Eve by wearing their stars and stripes uniforms and having face painters, balloon artists, a postgame appearance by NBA halftime act "Christian and Scooby", and a marvelous fireworks show that you won't want to miss.

The series from Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3 will see the Bats battle the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in their third set of matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will have the call for all three games on 1450/96.1 WXVW. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Monday, July 1 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Malmö Oat Milkers Night: Presented by Oatly, the Bats will become the 121st MiLB team this season to play as the Malmö Oat Milkers in what is sure to be an unforgettable night. For more information, visit MiLB.com/oatmilkers.

TNT Fireworks Giveaway: Visit TNT Fireworks on the Main Concourse behind home plate and enter to win a $500 box of fireworks!

Brian Hernandez Jr. Autograph Session: The Jockey of the 2024 Kentucky Derby Winner Mystik Dan will be throwing out the first pitch and having an autograph session on the Main Concourse.

Tuesday, July 2 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Independence Day Eve: Presented by Cupcake Vineyards, kickstart your Fourth of July a day early with the Bats as the team will be wearing their stars and stripes uniforms!

TNT Fireworks Giveaway: Visit TNT Fireworks on the Main Concourse behind home plate and enter to win a $500 box of fireworks!

Wined-Up Wednesday: For $4, fans can purchase six ounce pours of Cupcake Red or White Wine from Cupcake Vineyards.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Christian and Scooby: Presented by Outback Steakhouse, this postgame balancing act performance by Christian and his trusty Chihuahua Scooby is sure to be a must-see hit!

Postgame Fireworks Show: As the only fireworks show in downtown Louisville, you won't want to miss our biggest firework show of the year presented by Wright Implement!

