Fitterer Fans Seven in 10-0 Win Over Sounds

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Nashville Sounds 10-0 on Thursday night in front of 5,806 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp's (37-41, 2-1) offense started the second inning with consecutive singles by Jonah Bride and Troy Johnston off Sounds (39-39, 1-2) starter Taylor Clarke (L, 1-1). Tristan Gray followed with a two-run double, giving Jacksonville an early 2-0 lead. With one out, Will Banfield (7) cranked a two-run home run that put Jacksonville up by four runs.

The Jumbo Shrimp kept the momentum rolling on Javier Sanoja's double to lead off the third inning. With no outs, Victor Mesa Jr. laced an RBI single that scored Sanoja. Following Griffin Conine's single, Mesa Jr. was thrown out at the plate as Bride reached on a fielder's choice. An error put runners on second and third. Johnston walked to load the bases and then Gray mashed his second two-run double that increased the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 7-0. With runners on second and third, a sacrifice fly from Banfield in the next at-bat scored Johnston and pushed the lead to eight runs.

In the eighth inning the Jumbo Shrimp struck again. A leadoff single from Banfield followed by Jonathan Davis being hit by a pitch, put two runners on. Javier Sanoja laced an RBI double that scored Banfield and pushed the lead to 9-0. The Jumbo Shrimp tallied a total of 14 hits on the night. The next batter, Mesa Jr. hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Davis to conclude Jacksonville's scoring onslaught.

The Jumbo Shrimp received a stellar performance from starting pitcher Evan Fitterer (W, 1-0). In his Triple-A debut, he fanned seven Sounds in five innings of work while surrendering three hits and received the win. Jacksonville's bullpen was masterful hurling four scoreless frames.

Jacksonville and Nashville continue their series in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-2, 5.28 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Sounds will counter with LHP Aaron Ashby (1-5, 8.30). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.tv. and ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

