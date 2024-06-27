Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G2
June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Rochester Red Wings (3-0, 41-35) 5, Indianapolis Indians (0-3, 33-43) 4
Thursday, June 27, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL: ROC 5, IND 4
WP: Luis Reyes (2-1, 6.12)
LP: Connor Sadzeck (2-1, 4.38)
SV:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹9 Ã¢â¬â¹R H E
Indianapolis 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 x x 4 6 2
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 x x 5 5 1
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 4:03 p.m.
Temperature: 71°F
Time of Game: 2:15
Attendance: 5,608
HOME RUNS:
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.56 ERA) 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 85/40 (P/S), left down 2-0
RHP Jack Woodford (1-4, 4.43 ERA) 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO, 0 HR, 84/57 (P/S), left up 4-0
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 1-for-2
IND - 0-for-2
RED WINGS NOTES:
DOUBLE (PLAY) TROUBLE: Rochester turned their International League-leading 68th double play of the season in the seventh inning of game two tonight...this would be the first season the Red Wings have led the league in double plays turned since at least 2005.
COACH CARTER: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM reached base four times in the back half of the twin bill via a trio of singles, including a walk-off winner in the seventh and a hit-by-pitch in the fourth...game two marks Kieboom's first three-hit game since game one on 9/4/2021 against New York-NL, with Washington.
SO NICE WE DID IT TWICE: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM delivered the Red Wings' second walk-off of the afternoon in game two, a single up the middle that allowed DH DYLAN CREWS to score the game-winning run...this is the first time Rochester has walked off to win both games of a doubleheader since at least 2015.
THRILLIN' DYLAN: DH DYLAN CREWS tallied two RBI via a double in the second game Thursday to highlight a 1-for-4 performance and scored the game-winning run in the seventh... this extends his hitting streak to eight games dating back to his second game with Rochester on 6/19 against Syracuse.
INDIANS NOTES:
WOODSTOCKED: RHP JAKE WOODFORD went 5.1 innings in the second game on Thursday for Indianapolis...the former St. Louis Cardinal tallied eight strikeouts and walked none across the performance and allowed just three hits on one earned run...he has not allowed a walk in three consecutive starts dating back to 6/14 at Jacksonville (17.1 IP).
