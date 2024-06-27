'Pigs Fall in Heartbreaker to Bulls

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Weston Wilson hit a go-ahead solo homer in the ninth inning for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-41, 1-2) only to see the Durham Bulls (38-40, 2-1) walk it off in the bottom half of the frame as the 'Pigs fell 6-5 on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The 'Pigs were off and running early as they scored three times in the first. Loading the bases with one out, Ruben Cardenas started the scoring with a two-run double before an Aramis Garcia groundout brought home another run.

Durham got a run back with an RBI groundout of their own in the third but Darick Hall neutralized that run with a solo shot leading off the fourth, his sixth of the season.

CJ Hinojosa ripped a two-out RBI double to shave it to 4-2 for Durham in the sixth before Curtis Mead and Ronny Simon hit back-to-back solo homers to tie the game in the seventh. It was the ninth of the year for Mead and eighth for Simon.

Wilson had his fateful moment with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth. His 13th of the season was a solo shot to give the 'Pigs a short-lived 6-5 lead.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth, an error extended the game for Durham before Austin Shenton tied it with an RBI single. Logan Driscoll followed with another single to drive in the winning run for Durham.

Nathan Wiles (5-2) earned the win for Durham, allowing just one run in three innings of relief, giving up three hits and no walks, striking out two.

Max Lazar (0-2) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two unearned runs in two-thirds of an innings on two hits and a walk.

The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Friday, June 28 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Mick Abel (1-7, 7.08) is tapped to go for the 'Pigs while the Bulls counter with Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 1.42)

