Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G1

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (2-0, 40-35) 4, Indianapolis Indians (0-2, 33-42) 3

Thursday, June 27, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 4, IND 3

WP: Tim Cate (4-1, 6.75)

LP: Brent Honeywell (1-3, 4.50)

Indianapolis 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 x 3 8 0

Rochester 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 x 4 6 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05 pm

Temperature: 69°F

Time of Game: 2:18

HOME RUNS:

IND - Liover Peguero (5) two-run off RHP Rico Garcia in the 7 th (Count: 1-0) to left field

ROC - Alex Call (9) two-run off RHP Brent Honeywell in the 8 th (Count: 2-2) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-2, 6.28 ERA) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 79/44 (P/S), left up 2-0

RHP Quinn Priester (2-1, 3.45 ERA) 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 0 HR, 57/39 (P/S), left down 2-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 0-for-2

IND - 1-for-1

RED WINGS NOTES:

PT CREWSER : CF DYLAN CREWS extended his hitting streak to seven games on Thursday afternoon's contest, finishing 1-for-3 with a single...since joining Rochester on 6/18, Crews is tied with 2B DARREN BAKER for the most total bases on the team (16), and has logged the third-most hits (9).

JUAN + NINE : 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hitting streak to 10 games in game one this afternoon, finishing 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored...he is the third Red Wing to log a hit in 10 consecutive games this season and first since OF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN hit safely in 11 consecutive games from 5/21-30.

NO IF'S, ANDREWS, OR BUTS : LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 5.0 innings of shutout baseball in game one this afternoon, allowing three hits while striking out and walking a pair to log his first Triple-A win...the southpaw has yet to allow an earned run at Innovative Field across two starts (10.0 IP) while holding opponents to a .194 batting average (7-for-36) in both starts.

I'M SO BLESSED : RF ALEX CALL hit his second walk-off of the season in game one Thursday afternoon, a two-run shot that traveled into the visiting bullpen in left field...he finished the contest 1-for-1 with a home run, a sacrifice fly, three RBI, and a run scored...the homer was his ninth of the season, pulling him even with 1B JUAN YEPEZ for third-most on the team...

This marked the Red Wings' fifth walk-off victory of the season.

INDIANS NOTES:

CERTIFIED LIOVER BOY: 2B LIOVER PEGUERO launched his fifth home run with Indianapolis in game one and finished 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored...he has now hit three home runs in June, his most in a single month since he hit four in August of 2023.

NEXT GAME

Indianapolis vs. Rochester

Thursday, June 27, 2024

First Pitch: 4:00 p.m.

RHP Jack Woodford (1-4, 4.67) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.71)

