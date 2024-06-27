Stowers Ties Home Run Record In Blowout Win

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (37-41) defeated the Charlotte Knights (35-42), 14-4, on Thursday night at Harbor Park. The Tides offense exploded for their first win of the Second Half, scoring six runs in th second inning and five runs in the fifth to highlight their offensive prowess.

It was Charlotte that scored first in the second inning when Chuckie Robinson laced an RBI single. Kyle Stowers immediately tied it up for Norfolk in the bottom half when he led the inning off with a home run. The home run was the 52nd of his Norfolk career, tying Gary Rajsich for the most in franchise history.

The Tides continued to score, plating five more runs in the inning. With the bases loaded, Hudson Haskin was hit by a pitch, followed by an RBI single by Connor Norby. Coby Mayo laced a two-run single to keep piling on and Stowers capped the inning he started with an RBI double, putting the Tides up, 6-1.

David Bañuelos would hit his second home run of the season in the third inning to help Norfolk add to their lead. Charlotte started crawling back in the fourth when Robinson belted a two-run homer, followed by a Zach Remillard solo home run to put the Knights behind Norfolk, 7-4.

Norfolk would hold Charlotte from scoring from then on out. The Tides would hit two solo home runs themselves in the fourth. Haskin hit his third home run of the season, and Mayo followed three batters later with his 17th home run of the season to make it a 9-4 game.

The Tides capped their big day with five runs in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Norby and Mayo walked to score the first two runs. Garrett Cooper, who made his Orioles organizational debut today, roped a three-run double to cap a 14-4 win. This was in large part to great pitching by the Tides bullpen, who tossed 4.2 combined scoreless innings between Kade Strowd, Ryan Watson and Luis González.

Tomorrow is game four of the series, with RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 5.63) scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Johan Dominguez (4-4, 4.16) will pitch for Charlotte. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.