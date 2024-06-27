Beale Street Flippers to Perform Postgame as Part of Red, White and Boom Celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Flip on over to AutoZone Park to watch the Beale Street Flippers perform postgame during the Memphis Redbirds' annual Red, White and Boom celebration, presented by AutoZone, on July 3 against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

One of the most popular entertainers on Beale Street, the Beale Street Flippers got their start in the mid-1980s and have become a Memphis staple ever since. The group will bring its iconic routine to ballpark to entertain the fans between the final out and the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history.

Before the game, the first 1,500 fans will receive a Memphis Redbirds Patriotic Bucket Hat to celebrate Independence Day in style. For the young fans, free inflatable games and face painting will be available on the Old Bluff.

Postgame, the Redbirds will light up the night sky with the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history, presented by AutoZone.

For those looking for a little extra fun in the sun, specialty ticket buyers get a seat at the game with access to an all-you-can-eat buffet of hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, chips and cookies on the picnic terrace in right field. Purchase a specialty ticket for $30 here.

