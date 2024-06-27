Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration: July 3rd Postgame BPO Concert Program Announced

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







On Wednesday, July 3, the best Western New York summer tradition returns to Sahlen Field with 28th installment of the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration. Today, the Bisons announced Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's program for the postgame Concert following the Herd's game that night against the Rochester Red Wings (6:05 p.m. first pitch).

As is customary for this fan-favorite event, the BPO is combining stirring patriotic and military tributes with a collection of pop culture classics to give fans of all ages an amazing show before the ballpark's Largest Fireworks Show of the Season.

The postgame concert will include American Salute, God Bless America and the event's signature piece, Armed Forces Salute, which features a ballpark recognition of the brave servicemen and women from each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in attendance that night. At the end of the concert program, 1812 Overture and Stars and Stripes lead into another amazing July 3rd fireworks show from Skylighters Fireworks of New York.

The pop culture additions to the show feature a wide variety of iconic numbers, some of which come on milestone anniversaries. Forty years after the debut of the music video, the BPO will perform Michael Jackson's Thriller, accompanied by an on-field performance from the 716 Dance Lab from Lancaster. Also 40 years ago, baseball and movie fans saw The Natural for the first time, so the orchestra will play an arrangement of the iconic film shot right here in Buffalo. A tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Star Wars film, Episode 1: A Phantom Menace is also included in the show as are pieces playing tribute to the Olympics, The Lion King and Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville. (*all pieces are subject to change)

Tickets /BPO 4-Pack

KeyBank Independence Eve tickets are only $27 when purchased in advance ($31 day of the event) and are on sale right now at Bisons.com. Fans can bring the whole family out with the BPO Family Pack that includes four reserved seat tickets, four Sahlen's Hot Dogs, four Cola soft Drinks and 25% OFF at the Bisons gift shops that night for only $136 (Save 20%). Fans can purchase tickets and get more information about this year's event at Bisons.com/IndependenceEve.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.