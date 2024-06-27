McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (4-7) posted the longest scoreless outing of his season in the 16th start of the campaign. The right-handed pitcher allowed just three hits, walked none and struck out eight batters in 7.0 innings pitched. McGreevy has struck out seven or more in three consecutive starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight.

For just the third time this season, Memphis gave McGreevy more than three runs of support. Right fielder Jordan Walker got the scoring started with a two-run single in the third inning. Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Shortstop Thomas Saggese added an RBI triple to his line in the fourth to make it 3-0 Memphis. He later scored on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Nick Dunn.

Game four of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT Thursday, June 27 at Coolray Field. Gordon Graceffo is scheduled to start for Memphis. Tune in to memphisredbirds.com for audio coverage live at Coolray Field, with the pregame show scheduled for 5:50 p.m. CDT.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

