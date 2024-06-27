McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett
June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (4-7) posted the longest scoreless outing of his season in the 16th start of the campaign. The right-handed pitcher allowed just three hits, walked none and struck out eight batters in 7.0 innings pitched. McGreevy has struck out seven or more in three consecutive starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight.
For just the third time this season, Memphis gave McGreevy more than three runs of support. Right fielder Jordan Walker got the scoring started with a two-run single in the third inning. Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Shortstop Thomas Saggese added an RBI triple to his line in the fourth to make it 3-0 Memphis. He later scored on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Nick Dunn.
Game four of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT Thursday, June 27 at Coolray Field. Gordon Graceffo is scheduled to start for Memphis. Tune in to memphisredbirds.com for audio coverage live at Coolray Field, with the pregame show scheduled for 5:50 p.m. CDT.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Best the Bats in Back-and-Forth Battle - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lights Out for Saints' Nine-Game Road Win Streak in 11-9 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Split Thursday Doubleheader with RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game Against Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fitterer Fans Seven in 10-0 Win Over Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Routed in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Fall 9-4 in Second Game against Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Fall in Heartbreaker to Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Shock IronPigs in 9th - Durham Bulls
- Early Offense Powers Bisons 5-1 Win against Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Dom Hamel Strikes out Nine Batters, But Syracuse Falls to Buffalo, 5-1, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Walked off Twice by Red Wings in Doubleheader Sweep - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G2 - Rochester Red Wings
- June 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Thursday Matinee with 8-3 Loss in Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.27 G1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Fall to Tides on Thursday Afternoon, 14-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Stowers Ties Home Run Record In Blowout Win - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - June 27 - DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Bellozo Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 1-3 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration: July 3rd Postgame BPO Concert Program Announced - Buffalo Bisons
- Beale Street Flippers to Perform Postgame as Part of Red, White and Boom Celebration - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Monday, July 1st to Wednesday, July 3rd - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MiLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 27 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett
- Beale Street Flippers to Perform Postgame as Part of Red, White and Boom Celebration
- Baker Breaks 'Birds Franchise Home Run Record with Two Blasts in Comeback Win
- Redbirds Score Once in Loss at Stripers to Start Second Half
- See Miranda Lambert in Concert Through $49 Ticket Flash Sale