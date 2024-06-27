Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 27 vs. Indianapolis

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians (0-1, 33-41) vs. Rochester Red Wings (1-0, 39-35)

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - DH, G1: 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Quinn Priester (2-1, 3.28) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-2, 9.64)

G2: RHP Jake Woodford (1-4, 4.67) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.71)

SOGGY SORROWS: The Rochester Red Wings and Indianapolis Indians were rained out last night, marking the sixth postponement or cancellation at Innovative Field...the two teams will play in a seven-inning doubleheader this afternoon...Rochester sends LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Indians RHP Quinn Priester in game one, and RHP THADDEUS WARD toes the rubber against RHP Jake Woodford in game two...

Rochester has swept two and split five of their seven doubleheaders this season.

UNDEFEATED, UNDISPUTED: The Rochester Red Wings pitching staff held the Indianapolis Indians to just five hits in the series opener Tuesday to kick off the second half, ensuring a 3-1 Rochester victory, their third straight...C RILEY ADAMS homered for the fifth time in 16 games since he joined the Red Wings on June 4, and LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a pair of singles...RHP JOSIAH GRAY, making his fourth rehab appearance, delivered his first quality start of the season, while RHP RICO GARCIA shut the door with his 12th save on the year in the ninth.

GRAY'S ANATOMY: RHP JOSIAH GRAY, making a Major League rehab assignment for Rochester Tuesday night, delivered his first quality start of 2024 in his fourth appearance since being placed on the Injured List on 4/9...the right-hander delivered 6.0 innings and allowed one earned on four hits while striking out four and walking none...this is the first time Gray has not allowed a walk in at least 6.0 innings of work since 9/14/2023 at Pittsburgh, the parent club of Indianapolis.

GETTING IT ADON: RHP JOAN ADON made his first Triple-A relief appearance Tuesday, the first time he has come out of the bullpen since 8/15/2019 with Single-A Hagerstown...the Dominican Republic native turned in 1.0 scoreless inning on one hit with a strikeout to secure his first hold since 8/28/2018 with Single-A Auburn...Adon has now made 35 relief appearances in his Minor League career.

NO SOUP FOR YOU: Rochester pitchers held Indianapolis to zero walks on Tuesday, marking their second-straight game without a free pass after Sunday's walk-free series finale at Syracuse...this is the first time a Red Wings pitching staff has walked none in back-to-back nine-inning games since 5/23 & 24 in 2017...

Over the last 14 games (since 6/9), Rochester pitchers are tied for the third-fewest walks in the International League.

WOODN'T YOU LIKE TO BE ME: LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 34 games Tuesday night, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI...the Nationals' No. 1 prospect's on-base streak is the longest in the International League this season and most by a Red Wing since Drew Maggi reached base in 39 straight contests from 6/21-8/9 in 2019.

RILEY ROCKETS: C RILEY ADAMS launched his fifth home run with Rochester Tuesday night, a 408-foot shot that tied the game for the Red Wings in the sixth...the former Toronto Blue Jay catcher finished 2-for-4 with the homer...since he joined Rochester on 6/4, Adams leads the team with a .576 slugging percentage and a .973 OPS...

He is one of seven Red Wings to hit at least five homers this season.

PAWOL-FUL: Umpire JEN PAWOL called balls and strikes behind the plate Tuesday, becoming the first female home plate umpire in the history of Innovative Field...earlier this spring, Pawol became the first woman to umpire an MLB Spring Training game since 2007...

She is one of nine women scheduled to work on-field roles in the Minor Leagues this season.

GARCIA TOMORROW : RHP RICO GARCIA wrapped up a Rochester victory in the ninth Tuesday night with his 12th save in 12 tries, second-most in the International League...the Hawaii native retired all three batters he faced in order with a strikeout...he is the first Red Wing closer to go 12-for-12 in his first 12 save opportunities since current New York Yankee Michael Tonkin logged the same number with Rochester in 2013.

