Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Michael McGreevy stifled the Gwinnett Stripers (1-2) over 7.0 scoreless innings in a rough offensive night for the Stripers as the Memphis Redbirds (2-1) handed Gwinnett a 4-0 loss on Thursday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers were shutout for just the third time this season.

Decisive Plays: Memphis broke out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run single by Jordan Walker. The lead was doubled in the fourth inning on an RBI triple by Thomas Saggese and an RBI sacrifice fly by Nick Dunn.

Key Contributors: Nacho Alvarez Jr. (2-for-4) had the only multi-hit night for Gwinnett while Drake Baldwin (1-for-4, 2B) recorded the only extra-base hit. Both Hayden Harris (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) and Domingo Gonzalez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) made their Triple-A debuts and pitched a combined 2.0 scoreless frames of relief. For Memphis, Walker had a two-RBI night and a double while Saggese had the other extra-base hit with a triple. McGreevy (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO) turned in his longest scoreless outing of the season.

Noteworthy: Alvarez Jr. recorded his eighth multi-hit game in 14 total contests at the Triple-A level in his debut season. Luke Waddell saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Gwinnett turned a season-high four double plays on defense.

Next Game (Friday, June 28): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-6, 4.80 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Michael McGreevy (3-7Ã¢â¬â¹, 4.95 ERA) for the Redbirds. Georgia Peaches Weekend continues at Coolray Field as the Stripers will transform into specialty uniforms honoring the state of Georgia and its moniker. The game also features "Heart of Gwinnett" as the Stripers honor local business and community heroes while promoting heart health with Northside Hospital.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.