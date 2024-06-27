Sounds Routed in Jacksonville

June 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After scoring 12 runs on 14 hits yesterday, the Nashville Sounds' offense went quiet again, getting shut out for the second time in three games and notching just five hits on Thursday night in a 10-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville made it a rout early, scoring four runs in the second inning against starter Taylor Clarke (1-1). The Sounds had a chance to get back in the game in the second inning. Chris Roller laced a one-out single but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. Then Garrett Mitchell singled, Joey Wiemer walked, and Isaac Collins was hit by a pitch, but Wes Clarke grounded out. Jacksonville scored four more in the bottom of the third for an 8-0 score, and the Sounds managed just three hits the rest of the way.

Clarke yielded eight runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in the loss, walking one and fanning five in his first start off the injured list. Rob Zastryzny retired the last two batters of the fifth, and Chad Patrick worked out of the bullpen for the second time this season, giving up two runs over three innings for the 10-0 final. Evan Fitterer (1-0) got the win for the Jumbo Shrimp.

The six-game series continues Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (1-5, 8.30) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (1-2, 39-39), and left-hander Patrick Monteverde (3-2, 5.28) is slated to pitch for Jacksonville (2-1, 37-41).

Post-Game Notes

Garrett Mitchell went 1-for-2 in his 11 th game with the Sounds on Brewers rehab assignment, moving his hitting streak to eight games.

Joey Wiemer drew two walks on Thursday night, his fourth multi-walk game in June (12 games)...Wiemer had one multi-walk game in April and May combined (17 games).

Rob Zastryzny retired his two batters faced in the fifth inning, both left-handed batters...left-handed hitters now are 3-for-39 (.077) against him this season.

The Sounds have been shut out three times in their last 12 games and an International League-high eight times this season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

International League Stories from June 27, 2024

