SWB Game Notes - June 27 - DH

ROJAS RAMPAGE - Jose Rojas has been clutch at the plate for the RailRiders with a team-leading 15 home runs and 47 runs batted in. He has really found his swing in the month of June, hitting .325 in eleven games with 13 hits including five long balls. Rojas also had his first two steal game on Tuesday, upping his total to four, with ten being the most he has ever nabbed in a single season. The lefty bat recently opted out of his contract, but chose to re-sign with the Yankees organization after originally joining the club during the offseason.

CARLOS CAN- Carlos Narvaez has been raking at the plate this past week at PNC Field. Last week against Buffalo, he hit 4.74 going 9-for-19 with a pair of homers and six runs batted in. He had a 5-for-5 game on Sunday with a walk. In June, Narvaez is hitting .338 in 17 games, a consistent heart of the order hitter. On the season, Narvi has upped his average to .274 as he splits his time between catching and first base. The most homers he has ever had in a summer is a dozen and he already has nine this season at the halfway point. He has now homered in back-to-back games. Narvi also had a steal in the game on Tuesday, totalling five without being caught. He is one shy of tying the most he has had in a single season.

ON THE MOVE - The RailRiders stole a franchise high eight bags in the game on Sunday, marking the most steals they have recorded in a single contest. They went on to nab five more in the contest on Tuesday to total 118 on the summer. Brandon Lockridge leads the team with 24 to his name, with eighteen different players recording at least one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has the most swipes in the International League and second most in all of Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 158. SWB's team record in steals was set last season with 174 total.

GOT IT ON LOCK - Brandon Lockridge has been excellent for the RailRiders this season, but has been especially sharp since his return off the Injured List. He has just gotten better and better this summer. After hitting .143 in April, Lockridge hit .354 in May and is raking for a .458 batting average in June. He has played in only seven games this month but has recorded eleven hits, while bringing home seven runs. His 24 steals lead the team and his speed in the outfield is especially helpful in center. Lockridge has not made an error defensively in his 47 games played in the field.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .300 batting average in 53 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has had a multi-hit contest in 21 of his appearances, with nine multi-RBI games and seven multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and is holding a .314 average in June.

JOY IN JUNE: Hitting coach Trevor Amicone has helped the RailRiders offense up their game as the season has gone on. June has been their best hitting month as they combine for a .276 average at the plate. They have shined with runners in scoring position, hitting .304 in those situations.

