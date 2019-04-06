Swavely Returned on Loan Prior to Reading' Saturday Home Finale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Saturday forward Steven Swavely has been returned on loan from Lehigh Valley. The Reading, PA native and Muhlenberg High School graduate has seven assists with the Phantoms this campaign (40 GP). Swavely joins Reading for the Royals' regular-season finale Saturday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack at Santander Arena. To qualify for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Reading (76 pts.) needs to win Saturday, have Brampton (77 pts.) lose in regulation in their final two games and have Maine (75 pts.) finish with fewer points than the Royals.

Swavely topped Reading with 12 goals and 28 points when he signed a professional tryout contract with Lehigh Valley on Dec. 19. On Jan. 2, Lehigh Valley signed Swavely to an AHL contract. Swavely was named to the 2019 CCM ECHL All-Star Classic.

A third-year professional, Swavely stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds.

For his ECHL career, Swavely has 96 points (43g) and 24 multi-point games in 104 contests. Swavely has skated in 93 AHL games (6g, 15 pts.) with Lehigh Valley and joined the Phantoms after finishing his collegiate career at the Univ. of Maine in 2016. Swavely captained Maine as a senior.

Saturday's Broadcast Coverage: Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast (99.3 FM) | Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals

North Division Standings | y = clinched division | x = clinched playoff spot

y - Newfoundland - 93 points (2 games remaining)

x - Adirondack - 82 points (2 games remaining)

x - Manchester - 80 points (1 game remaining)

Brampton - 77 points (2 games remaining)

Reading - 76 points (1 game remaining)

Maine - 75 points (2 games remaining)

Worcester - 71 points (2 games remaining)

