Recap: Cyclones Fall in Season Finale in Ft. Wayne
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Ft. Wayne, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (51-13-5-3) dropped their final game of the regular season, 5-3, to the Ft. Wayne Komets on Saturday night. Forwards Pascal Aquin and Alex Wideman, along with defenseman Anthony Florentino netted the goals for Cincinnati.
The Komets struck early and often in this one, taking a 3-0 lead after the first on goals from defenseman Ryan Lowney, and forwards Anthony Nellis and Shawn Szydlowski.
After forward Kyle Hope gave the Komets a 4-0 lead early in the first, Cincinnati broke up the shutout at the 18:03 mark when Aquin went to the net and jammed in a loose puck to cut Ft. Wayne's lead to 4-1. Just 48 seconds later, the Cyclones struck again when Florentino came down the right side below the goal line and threw a shot off the back of Ft. Wayne goaltender Zach Fucale and in to trim Cincinnati's deficit to 4-2 after 40 minutes.
Cincinnati continued to battle in the third, and just 47 seconds into the third period the power play struck when Wideman snapped a shot off the crossbar and in to pull the Cyclones to within a goal, 4-3.
The Cyclones got a myriad of chances in the third, outshooting Ft. Wayne 16-5 in the period. The Komets received the insurance goal from forward Justin Hodgman to go up 5-3, sealing the win.
Cincinnati outshot the Komets, 40-22 on the evening, with goaltender Ty Rimmer stopping 17 in the loss. Cincinnati begins the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club next Friday night against the Kalamazoo Wings in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET at U.S. Bank Arena.
