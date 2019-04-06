Steelheads Taken Down in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Grizzlies

April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (41-24-6) couldn't hold off the Utah Grizzlies (36-26-9) in s 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday night from Maverik Center.

After another scoreless first period, the Steelheads got the scoring started with a pair of deflection goals in the second period. At 6:05, Steelheads forward Elgin Pearce tipped a shot from the blue line that snuck under the crossbar to get the first tally, 1-0. On the power play, Steelheads forward Kyle Schempp scored in a similar fashion with a deflection on a blue line shot at 15:56 to double the lead, 2-0.

The Grizzlies found an answer early in the third period to start their comeback at 3:07 when defenseman Teigan Zahn found forward Ty Lewis off the back post to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Late in the frame at 17:39, Lewis poked a loose puck in the crease into the net to send the game to overtime, 2-2. In the extra period, Grizzlies forward Caleb Herbert netted the game-winner at 1:06, completing the comeback and the 3-2 Grizzlies win.

Grizzlies netminder Kevin Carr (19-9-3) stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (26-12-1) halted 32 of 35 shots in the overtime loss.

The Steelheads finish the 2018-19 regular season on Sunday, Apr. 6 at 1:05 p.m. against the Grizzlies from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV.

The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, on Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets throughout the postseason are on sale now! For series-long or individual tickets, contact Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.