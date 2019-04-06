Steelheads Taken Down in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Grizzlies
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (41-24-6) couldn't hold off the Utah Grizzlies (36-26-9) in s 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday night from Maverik Center.
After another scoreless first period, the Steelheads got the scoring started with a pair of deflection goals in the second period. At 6:05, Steelheads forward Elgin Pearce tipped a shot from the blue line that snuck under the crossbar to get the first tally, 1-0. On the power play, Steelheads forward Kyle Schempp scored in a similar fashion with a deflection on a blue line shot at 15:56 to double the lead, 2-0.
The Grizzlies found an answer early in the third period to start their comeback at 3:07 when defenseman Teigan Zahn found forward Ty Lewis off the back post to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Late in the frame at 17:39, Lewis poked a loose puck in the crease into the net to send the game to overtime, 2-2. In the extra period, Grizzlies forward Caleb Herbert netted the game-winner at 1:06, completing the comeback and the 3-2 Grizzlies win.
Grizzlies netminder Kevin Carr (19-9-3) stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (26-12-1) halted 32 of 35 shots in the overtime loss.
The Steelheads finish the 2018-19 regular season on Sunday, Apr. 6 at 1:05 p.m. against the Grizzlies from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV.
The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, on Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets throughout the postseason are on sale now! For series-long or individual tickets, contact Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2019
- Steelheads Taken Down in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- 50 Club: 'Blades Silence IceMen to Hit 50 Wins for Second Straight Season - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Home Finale vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks Salvage Point in Regular Season Finale, Losing 2-1 in OT to Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Stun Atlanta with Last Minute Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Recap: Cyclones Fall in Season Finale in Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Drop Finale 6-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Win Season Finale Thanks to Three Point Night from Rodriguez - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Sweep Kalamazoo to Inch Closer to Division Title - Tulsa Oilers
- Count 'Em up - Big Night for Walleye Records - Toledo Walleye
- Royals End Regular Season on Six-Game Win Streak, 5-3, vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Fuel Outlast Nailers in Season Finale - Indy Fuel
- South Carolina Survives with Home Victory Setting up Winner-Take-All Game Tomorrow - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Collect One Point in Home Finale - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Send Big Crowd Home Happy with 4-3 Win over Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Stumble in the Railyard, 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Can't Hold Lead in 5-3 Loss to Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Finish Regular Season with 5-2 Win over Mariners - Manchester Monarchs
- Mariners Fall in Manchester, Dashing Playoff Hopes - Maine Mariners
- Walleye's Berschbach Sets Franchise Record - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Josh Dickinson Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Close Regular Season with Home Battle against IceMen - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers vs. Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, April 6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Swavely Returned on Loan Prior to Reading' Saturday Home Finale - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Regular Season Wraps Up, Kulbakov Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Host Adirondack in Finale Saturday: Need Win + Help to Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt - Reading Royals
- Americans Shutout by Wichita 4-0 - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Win Penalty-Filled Affair - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Close Home Regular Season with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Taken Down in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Grizzlies
- Steelheads Close Home Regular Season with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies
- Eric Sweetman Loaned to AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kale Kessy Returns to Steelheads on Assignment from AHL Colorado
- Tomas Sholl Named 2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team Honors