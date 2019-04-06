Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Home Finale vs. Allen
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - Wichita scored four unanswered goals, three of which came from Stefan Fournier, to walk out with a 4-1 victory on Saturday night against Allen at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Fournier recorded the natural hat trick while Lane Bauer and Ryan Van Stralen each tallied assists in the win
The two teams picked up where they left off in the physical department, combining for 26 penalty minutes in the opening frame. Allen got on the board first at 7:52 as Spencer Asuchak drove the net and found a rebound for his 19th of the season to make it 1-0.
In the second, Fournier tied the contest at 1:34. He came out of the penalty box, caught a long outlet pass from Bauer and went down on a two-on-one rush. He out-waited a sliding defenseman, fired a shot and put home his rebound for his 16th of the season.
Wichita added three more in the third period to race past the Americans. Fornuer recorded his first of the third after getting a nice pass up the wing and took it hard to the net. He beat Hafner through the five-hole to make it 2-1. Fournier completed the hat trick at 9:55 when he came down on a two-on-one with Van Stralen. He one-timed the puck through the five-hole of Hafner to make it 3-1. Steven Iacobellis increased the lead to 4-1 on the power play at 15:04 as he caught a pass from Mark MacMillan and beat Hafner for his 22nd of the season. The final horn sounded and the Thunder grabbed the weekend sweep against the Americans. Right after the final whistle, the teams got into a post-game brawl with several altercations erupting.
Wichita and Allen combined for 162 penalty minutes. Fournier nets the second hat trick of the season for the Thunder. MacMillan has four points in his last two games. Keoni Texeira added another power play assist.
The Thunder finishes the regular season tomorrow afternoon on the road against the Tulsa Olers starting at 4:05 p.m.
