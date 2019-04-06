Count 'Em up - Big Night for Walleye Records
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Largest Crowd. Most Sellouts.
New Toledo Walleye Hockey Attendance Record
April 6 Attendance- 8,397: New franchise record
Total Sellouts- 31: New franchise record
Consecutive Sellouts- 16: New franchise record
2018-19 Regular Season Attendance- 280,170: New franchise record
THANK YOU WALLEYE FANS!
TOLEDO, OH- Records galore set tonight as your Toledo Walleye packed the pond for the final game of the 2018-29 regular season. The sold-out crowd of 8,397 marked the 31st sellout of the season and brought the final attendance count to 280,170.
Walleye Regular Season Sellouts
2009-10: 12
2010-11: 9
2011-12: 9
2012-13: 9
2013-14: 9
2014-15: 12
2015-16: 18
2016-17: 20
2017-18: 28
2018-19: 31
This is the fifth consecutive season to set a new team attendance record and the sixth consecutive season to rank in the top two in the ECHL rankings.
And we're not done counting 'em up.
Fort Wayne's win against Cincinnati on Saturday has the Walleye opening their run for the Kelly Cup facing the Komets in the Central Division Semifinals. This is the third straight season the two teams have met in the post-season. Toledo and Fort Wayne will play a best-of-seven-series (2-2-1-1-1) with the matchup starting on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at the Huntington Center.
Game 1: Friday, April 12 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME A)
Game 2: Saturday, April 13 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME B)
Game 3: Wednesday, April 17 @ 7:35 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne
Game 4: Friday, April 19 @ 8:05 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne
Game 5: Saturday, April 20 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME C)-- if necessary
Game 6: Tuesday, April 23 @ 7:35 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne-- if necessary
Game 7: Wednesday, April 24 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME D)-- if necessary
Kelly Cup playoff tickets are on sale now by calling 419-725-9255 or go online to www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2019
- Count 'Em up - Big Night for Walleye Records - Toledo Walleye
- Royals End Regular Season on Six-Game Win Streak, 5-3, vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Fuel Outlast Nailers in Season Finale - Indy Fuel
- South Carolina Survives with Home Victory Setting up Winner-Take-All Game Tomorrow - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Collect One Point in Home Finale - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Send Big Crowd Home Happy with 4-3 Win over Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Stumble in the Railyard, 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Can't Hold Lead in 5-3 Loss to Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Finish Regular Season with 5-2 Win over Mariners - Manchester Monarchs
- Mariners Fall in Manchester, Dashing Playoff Hopes - Maine Mariners
- Walleye's Berschbach Sets Franchise Record - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Josh Dickinson Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Close Regular Season with Home Battle against IceMen - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers vs. Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, April 6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Swavely Returned on Loan Prior to Reading' Saturday Home Finale - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Regular Season Wraps Up, Kulbakov Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Host Adirondack in Finale Saturday: Need Win + Help to Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt - Reading Royals
- Americans Shutout by Wichita 4-0 - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Win Penalty-Filled Affair - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Close Home Regular Season with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.