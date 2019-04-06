Count 'Em up - Big Night for Walleye Records

Largest Crowd. Most Sellouts.

New Toledo Walleye Hockey Attendance Record

April 6 Attendance- 8,397: New franchise record

Total Sellouts- 31: New franchise record

Consecutive Sellouts- 16: New franchise record

2018-19 Regular Season Attendance- 280,170: New franchise record

THANK YOU WALLEYE FANS!

TOLEDO, OH- Records galore set tonight as your Toledo Walleye packed the pond for the final game of the 2018-29 regular season. The sold-out crowd of 8,397 marked the 31st sellout of the season and brought the final attendance count to 280,170.

Walleye Regular Season Sellouts

2009-10: 12

2010-11: 9

2011-12: 9

2012-13: 9

2013-14: 9

2014-15: 12

2015-16: 18

2016-17: 20

2017-18: 28

2018-19: 31

This is the fifth consecutive season to set a new team attendance record and the sixth consecutive season to rank in the top two in the ECHL rankings.

And we're not done counting 'em up.

Fort Wayne's win against Cincinnati on Saturday has the Walleye opening their run for the Kelly Cup facing the Komets in the Central Division Semifinals. This is the third straight season the two teams have met in the post-season. Toledo and Fort Wayne will play a best-of-seven-series (2-2-1-1-1) with the matchup starting on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at the Huntington Center.

Game 1: Friday, April 12 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME A)

Game 2: Saturday, April 13 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME B)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 17 @ 7:35 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Game 4: Friday, April 19 @ 8:05 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Game 5: Saturday, April 20 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME C)-- if necessary

Game 6: Tuesday, April 23 @ 7:35 p.m. | Toledo @ Fort Wayne-- if necessary

Game 7: Wednesday, April 24 @ 7:35 p.m. | Fort Wayne @ Toledo (GAME D)-- if necessary

Kelly Cup playoff tickets are on sale now by calling 419-725-9255 or go online to www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

