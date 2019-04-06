Josh Dickinson Reassigned to Utah

April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles have announced that forward Josh Dickinson has been reassigned to the Grizzlies and has been added to the active roster.

Dickinson scored the game winning goal for the Grizzlies in overtime in the March 2nd win over the Maine Mariners.

For the 2018-2019 season Dickinson has 7 goals and 19 assists in 29 games for the playoff bound Utah Grizzlies. Dickinson has appeared in 21 games for the Eagles this season.

Fan Appreciation Weekend is April 6th at 7:00 pm and April 7th at 1:00 pm. Playoff tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or any Smith's Tix locations. You can also call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000. Home games for the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub is April 17th, 19th and 20th.

