Americans Shutout by Wichita 4-0

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 4-0 decision to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night in front of a big crowd of 10,021 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The key to Wichita's win on Friday night was their special teams play. The Thunder scored three times on the power play going 3 for 5 with the man-advantage, while holding the Americans without a power play goal, as Allen went 0 for 4.

"We had our scoring chances early on but couldn't finish," said Americans Captain Joel Chouinard. "Credit their guy Skinner (Stuart), who made the big saves when he had to."

The shutout ended Dante Salituro four-game scoring streak and Braylon Shmyr's three-game scoring streak. Spencer Asuchak played in his 301st game in an Americans sweater on Friday. He will play in his 72nd game of the season on Saturday night. Jack Sadek made his Allen debut and finished with three shots on net.

Gary Steffes enters tomorrow night's game against Wichita just one goal behind Chad Costello and Greger Hanson for the all-time lead in goals. Steffes has 97 for his Allen career.

The same two clubs battle it out again on Saturday night at 7:05 pm in Wichita.

