K-Wings Drop Finale 6-1

April 6, 2019





Tulsa, OK. - A three-goal second period doomed the K-Wings on Friday night as they fell 6-1 in the regular season finale.

Kalamazoo finishes the regular season in fourth place in the Central Division, and will face the Cincinnati Cyclones in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The teams stayed deadlocked at zero through the majority of the opening period before the Oilers broke the ice. Alex Globke entered the zone and cut across the center snapping a shot past Jake Hildebrand to give Tulsa the 1-0 lead.

Tulsa doubled the lead with a power play goal for the second straight night. Alex Dostie found Adam Pleskach in front of the net all alone who capitalized to make it 2-0. Three and a half minutes later the K-Wings got on the board. Kyle Blaney connected with Michael Neal in front of the net who tipped the puck into the top corner for is ninth goal of the season, bringing Kalamazoo within one. After Neal's goal however, all the scoring belonged to the Oilers. Before the second period ended the Oilers scored twice more to make it a 4-1 game. Goals from Jared Thomas and Alex Kromm gave the Oilers a three-goal lead heading into the second intermission. In the third Thomas netted his second goal of the game to extend the lead to 5-1 before Mike McKee capped off the scoring in the final minute of play.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 29 of 35 shots in the defeat, while Tulsa's Devin Williams stopped 28 of 29 in the victory.

The K-Wings end the regular season with a record of 36-31-2-3, compiling 77 points, good enough for fourth place in the Central Division. Kalamazoo will face the Cincinnati Cyclones in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

