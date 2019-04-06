ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Worcester's Turcotte fined, suspended

Worcester's Yanick Turcotte has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #948, Worcester at Maine, on April 5.

Turcotte was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 12:11 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline..

Turcotte will miss Worcester's games vs. Newfoundland (April 6) and at Adirondack (April 7).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Maine's Martin fined, suspended

Maine's Brycen Martin has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #948, Worcester at Maine, on April 5.

Martin was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 20:00 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Disipline.

Martin will miss Maine's games at Manchester (April 6) and vs. Newfoundland (April 7).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Indy's Rupert fined, suspended

Indy's Ryan Rupert has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #943, Fort Wayne at Indy, on April 5.

Rupert is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding and his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials at 0:08 of overtime.

Rupert will miss Indy's game at Wheeling on April 6 and further discipline will be announced at a later date.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Rapid City's Klotz, Heinrich suspended

Rapid City's Garrett Klotz has been suspended for five games and Blake Heinrich has been suspended for one game as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #940, Kansas City at Rapid City, on April 5.

Klotz is suspended under Rule #46.12 as the result of receiving a penalty for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation and for his actions at 16:42 of the third period.

Klotz will miss Rapid City's game vs. Kansas City on April 6 and the next four games for which he is on an active ECHL roster.

Heinrich is suspended under Rule #46.12 as the result of receiving a penalty for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation.

Heinrich will miss Rapid City's games vs. Kansas City on April 6.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.