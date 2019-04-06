50 Club: 'Blades Silence IceMen to Hit 50 Wins for Second Straight Season
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades closed out the regular season with yet another milestone on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
Florida (50-16-5-1, 106 pts.) scored once in each period and received a 26-save performance from Evan Weninger in his ECHL debut to reach 50 wins for the third time in franchise history with a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen.
Despite being held to a season-low 17 shots on goal, the Everblades got goals from three sources and some air-tight defense to finish the regular season with a win over Jacksonville (36-31-2-2, 76 pts.) and a six-game point streak (5-0-0-1).
The first save of Weninger's professional career didn't come until 7:53 of the first period, but he made his presence known with a sweeping glove save on Jacob Benson, who swung a shot from the slot.
Forward Alex Tonge has been streaking for the Blades in the home stretch, and his hot hand continued Saturday. He set up the first strike of the game with an assist on Michael Neville's tally 11:31 into the first period. Breaking into the zone on the right-wing side, Justin Auger sauced a pass to the slot that Neville deflected over the glove side of Jacksonville goaltender Angus Redmond.
With the 'Blades shorthanded around the eight-minute mark of the second, Tonge scored the next goal to boost the lead to two. Justin Wade started the play by knocking a Jacksonville player to the ice and zipping the other way with the puck. As Wade crossed the blue line, he dropped a feed to Tonge. He made his way across the slot and fired a blazing wrister back to the far post past the glove of Redmond.
The Icemen answered back right after the penalty had expired at 9:32 of the second with a goal from Alexis D'Aoust, bringing them within one goal. Upon receiving a one-time feed in the slot from Justin Woods, D'Aoust blasted a shot past Weninger's glove.
Mitch Vandergunst tacked on an insurance goal for the 'Blades with 7:16 to play in the game, deflecting Josh Lammon's shot from the right point to make the lead two goals.
Despite a three-man advantage for Jacksonville-two penalties assessed to the 'Blades and Jacksonville's pulled netminder made for a 6-on-3 advantage-the 'Blades and Weninger hung on for the final 28 seconds to win for the ninth time in 13 meetings with the Icemen.
With the win, Florida earned a 50-win season for the second consecutive season under head coach Brad Ralph, the first time in franchise history the Everblades have won 50 or more games in consecutive campaigns.
Florida opens the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club with a Thursday night matchup at Hertz Arena. The Everblades will find out their opponent on Sunday and will host either the Atlanta Gladiators or South Carolina Stingrays at 7:30 p.m.
-
Ticket packages for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club and 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flexible Packages are on sale now!
Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!
SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!
Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2019
- Steelheads Taken Down in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- 50 Club: 'Blades Silence IceMen to Hit 50 Wins for Second Straight Season - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Home Finale vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks Salvage Point in Regular Season Finale, Losing 2-1 in OT to Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Stun Atlanta with Last Minute Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Recap: Cyclones Fall in Season Finale in Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Drop Finale 6-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Win Season Finale Thanks to Three Point Night from Rodriguez - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Sweep Kalamazoo to Inch Closer to Division Title - Tulsa Oilers
- Count 'Em up - Big Night for Walleye Records - Toledo Walleye
- Royals End Regular Season on Six-Game Win Streak, 5-3, vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Fuel Outlast Nailers in Season Finale - Indy Fuel
- South Carolina Survives with Home Victory Setting up Winner-Take-All Game Tomorrow - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Collect One Point in Home Finale - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Send Big Crowd Home Happy with 4-3 Win over Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Stumble in the Railyard, 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Can't Hold Lead in 5-3 Loss to Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Finish Regular Season with 5-2 Win over Mariners - Manchester Monarchs
- Mariners Fall in Manchester, Dashing Playoff Hopes - Maine Mariners
- Walleye's Berschbach Sets Franchise Record - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Josh Dickinson Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Close Regular Season with Home Battle against IceMen - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers vs. Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, April 6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Swavely Returned on Loan Prior to Reading' Saturday Home Finale - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Regular Season Wraps Up, Kulbakov Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Host Adirondack in Finale Saturday: Need Win + Help to Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt - Reading Royals
- Americans Shutout by Wichita 4-0 - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Win Penalty-Filled Affair - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Close Home Regular Season with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- 50 Club: 'Blades Silence IceMen to Hit 50 Wins for Second Straight Season
- Preview: 'Blades Close Regular Season with Home Battle against IceMen
- Doubling Down-ing: 'Blades Outlast Solar Bears in Overtime, 3-2
- Hudon Loaned to American Hockey League's Laval Rocket
- Preview: 'Blades Face Solar Bears to Start Regular Season's Final Weekend