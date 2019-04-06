Mavericks Salvage Point in Regular Season Finale, Losing 2-1 in OT to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks closed out the 2018-19 ECHL regular season with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rapid City Rush. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider turned in a 33-save performance and Mavericks forward Joey Sides scored the lone goal for Kansas City in the Mavericks final regular season game before the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club.

The Mavs and Rush did not score in the first period, but both teams combined for nine penalties and 18 penalty minutes in the opening period. Rapid City outshot Kansas City in the first, 11-9.

Kansas City broke the scoreless deadlock early in the second period, as forward Joey Sides tapped in a feed from forward Greg Betzold 1:14 into the period. Betzold and Corey Durocher picked up the assists on the goal. The Rush tied the game later in the period on a goal from Chris Leibinger at the 6:35 mark of the second. Justin Faryna and Cedric Montminy assisted on the goal. The two teams headed into the final period of the regular season tied at one goal apiece.

Both teams were kept off the scoreboard in the third period, and the game headed to a three-on-three overtime period. After several minutes of back-and-forth action, the Rush broke through when Montminy beat Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider for the game winning goal with 1:19 left in overtime.

Schneider finished the night with 33 saves on 35 shots. Kansas City converted one out of six power play opportunities on the evening. With the overtime loss, the Mavericks finished in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division with a final regular season record of 36-30-4-2 with 78 points.

Kansas City now turns its eyes to the postseason, where they will await either the Tulsa Oilers or Idaho Steelheads in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The Mavericks will not return home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena until April 17 for their first home playoff game. Opponent is to be determined. The dates and times for the home playoff games are as follows:

Game Three - April 17 vs. TBD Faceoff: 7:05 p.m.

Game Four - April 19 vs. TBD Faceoff: 7:05 p.m.

Game Five - April 20 vs. TBD* Faceoff: 7:05 p.m.

(*if necessary)

