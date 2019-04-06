Monarchs Finish Regular Season with 5-2 Win over Mariners
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs ended their season on a high note, beating the Maine Mariners, 5-2, Saturday night at SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs (39-29-2-2) scored early and kept up their momentum throughout the game to dash the Mariners (36-32-2-1) hopes of making the playoffs in a 5-2 win.
The Monarchs opened scoring at 5:29 of the first period when Tony Cameranesi scored an unassisted goal, his 24th of the season. After finding the puck at the top of the right circle, Cameranesi cut through the high slot and fired the puck over the shoulder of Mariners goaltender Francois Brassard, making the score, 1-0.
The Monarchs doubled their lead at 18:33 of the second period when Cory Ward scored his 15th goal of the season. Jack Nevins found the puck at the bottom of the left circle and sent a cross-crease pass to Ward who backhanded a shot over the blocker of Brassard, making the score, 2-0.
The Monarchs scored again at 18:55 of the second period when David Kolomatis scored his 14th of the season. Picking up a pass from Pavel Jenys in the high slot, Kolomatis sent the puck through the legs of Brassard, to make the score, 3-0.
The Monarchs added another at :51 of the third period when Jack Nevins scored his ninth of the season. Ward carried the puck to the bottom of the right circle and fired a shot where Nevins got a stick on it, deflecting it between the legs of Brassard to make the score, 4-0.
The Mariners got on the board at 13:36 of the third period when Taylor Cammarata scored an unassisted goal, his 23rd goal of the season. After a failed clear attempt by the Monarchs, Cammarata gathered the puck and pushed it around the pad of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, making the score, 4-1.
The Mariners cut the Monarchs lead in half at 14:37 of the third when Ty Ronning scored his 10th of the season. Terrence Wallin got the initial shot on goal, but a rebound in front of the crease allowed Ronning to sneak a shot past Williams, to make the score, 4-2.
The Monarchs added another at 18:43 when Pierre-Luc Mercier scored his 13th of the season with an empty-net goal to make the final score, 5-2.
The Monarchs will move on to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in a first round matchup with the Adirondack Thunder, with the dates to be determined. To sign up for Pay As We Play playoff tickets or group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
