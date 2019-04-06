Oilers Sweep Kalamazoo to Inch Closer to Division Title

TULSA, OK - Three second period goals helped the Tulsa Oilers (42-23-6) sweep the Kalamazoo Wings (36-31-5) with a 6-1 win Saturday at the BOK Center. The Oilers enter the final day of the regular season needing just one point to win their division for the first time since 1975-76.

Tulsa broke a scoreless deadlock late in the first period when Alex Globke snapped a quick wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Jake Hildebrand with 1:54 left in the frame. The Oilers held an 11-6 shots advantage through 20 minutes.

Adam Pleskach fired a quick shot from between the circles into the net for his league-leading 14th power play goal 9:07 into the second period to make it 2-0. Kalamazoo cut Tulsa's lead to one when Kyle Blaney centered a pass and Michael Neal deflected it into the net with 6:23 left in the stanza.

The Oilers bumped their lead back to two goal when Alex Dostie centered a pass from beneath the goal line for Jared Thomas, who was left all alone. Thomas ripped the shot past Hildebrand for his 20th goal of his rookie season. Alex Kromm made it 4-1 one minute later with a wrist shot that tipped off Hildebrand's glove and skipped across the goal line. Tulsa carried the three-goal cushion into the third.

Thomas blasted a shot from the left point for his second goal of the night to make it 5-1 early in the third period and Mike McKee completed the scoring with the sixth Oilers goal in the final minute of the game. Devin Williams stopped 28 of 29 shots for his 20th win of the season, as the Oilers completed the weekend sweep.

The Oilers wrap up the regular season Sunday at 4:05pm with one final game against the rival Wichita Thunder in the StoneWolf Casino Cup series. Following the game, fans can skate with the players on the York Plumbing Ice and get autographs one last time before the playoffs start next Thursday.

