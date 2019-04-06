ECHL Transactions - April 6

April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 6, 2019:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Atlanta:?

Colin Jacobs, F from Kalamazoo

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:?

Add? Nikolas Olsson, F? activated from reserve

?Add? Jakob Reichert, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Peter MacArthur, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Shane Conacher, F? placed on reserve

Brampton:?

Add? Jonathan Racine, D? assigned by Belleville

Florida:?

Add? Michael Neville, F? activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

?Add? Dallton Hamaliuk, D? activated from reserve

?Add? Justin Hodgman, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Jamie Schaafsma, F?placed on reserve

?Delete?Kevin Gibson, F? placed on reserve

Indy:?

Add? Samuel Thibault, D?activated from reserve

?Delete? Matt Rupert, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Matt Tomkins, G? placed on reserve

Kansas City:?

Add ?Joey Sides, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Jared VanWormer, F? placed on reserve

Maine:?

Add? Drew Melanson, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Ryan Ferrill, F? placed on reserve

Manchester:?

Add? Jack Nevins, F? activated from reserve

?Add? Drake Rymsha, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Matt Iacopelli, F? placed on reserve

Delete? Michael Doherty, F? loaned to Providence

Newfoundland:?

Add? Cory Dunn, D? activated from reserve

?Add ?Todd Skirving, F? activated from reserve

?Delete ?Marcus Power, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Josh Kestner, F? placed on reserve

Rapid City:?

Add? Brad Barone, G? activated from reserve

?Add? Zach Todd, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Richard Coyne, D? placed on reserve

?Delete? Adam Carlson, G? placed on reserve

Reading:?

Add? Steven Swavely, F?assigned by Lehigh Valley

?Delete? Matt Pohlkamp, F?placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Toledo:

?Add? Greg Wolfe, F? activated from reserve

?Add? Shane Berschbach, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Chris Crane, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Justin Kea, F? placed on reserve

Utah:?

Add? Josh Dickinson, F? assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:?

Add? Craig Skudalski, D? activated from Injured Reserve

?Delete ?Aaron Titcomb, D? placed on reserve

?Delete? Trevor Yates, F? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Worcester:?

Add? Ivan Chukarov, D? activated from reserve

?Delete ?Robert Powers, D? placed on reserve

