ECHL Transactions - April 6
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 6, 2019:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Atlanta:?
Colin Jacobs, F from Kalamazoo
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:?
Add? Nikolas Olsson, F? activated from reserve
?Add? Jakob Reichert, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Peter MacArthur, F? placed on reserve
?Delete? Shane Conacher, F? placed on reserve
Brampton:?
Add? Jonathan Racine, D? assigned by Belleville
Florida:?
Add? Michael Neville, F? activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:
?Add? Dallton Hamaliuk, D? activated from reserve
?Add? Justin Hodgman, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Jamie Schaafsma, F?placed on reserve
?Delete?Kevin Gibson, F? placed on reserve
Indy:?
Add? Samuel Thibault, D?activated from reserve
?Delete? Matt Rupert, F? placed on reserve
?Delete? Matt Tomkins, G? placed on reserve
Kansas City:?
Add ?Joey Sides, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Jared VanWormer, F? placed on reserve
Maine:?
Add? Drew Melanson, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Ryan Ferrill, F? placed on reserve
Manchester:?
Add? Jack Nevins, F? activated from reserve
?Add? Drake Rymsha, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Matt Iacopelli, F? placed on reserve
Delete? Michael Doherty, F? loaned to Providence
Newfoundland:?
Add? Cory Dunn, D? activated from reserve
?Add ?Todd Skirving, F? activated from reserve
?Delete ?Marcus Power, F? placed on reserve
?Delete? Josh Kestner, F? placed on reserve
Rapid City:?
Add? Brad Barone, G? activated from reserve
?Add? Zach Todd, D? activated from reserve
?Delete? Richard Coyne, D? placed on reserve
?Delete? Adam Carlson, G? placed on reserve
Reading:?
Add? Steven Swavely, F?assigned by Lehigh Valley
?Delete? Matt Pohlkamp, F?placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Toledo:
?Add? Greg Wolfe, F? activated from reserve
?Add? Shane Berschbach, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Chris Crane, F? placed on reserve
?Delete? Justin Kea, F? placed on reserve
Utah:?
Add? Josh Dickinson, F? assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:?
Add? Craig Skudalski, D? activated from Injured Reserve
?Delete ?Aaron Titcomb, D? placed on reserve
?Delete? Trevor Yates, F? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Worcester:?
Add? Ivan Chukarov, D? activated from reserve
?Delete ?Robert Powers, D? placed on reserve
