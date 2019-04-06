Growlers Stumble in the Railyard, 4-3
April 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Growlers fell 4-3 to the Railers in what would be their final trip to Worcester this season.
Semyon Der-Arguchintsev opened the scoring just 1:45 into the first period, the tally would mark his first professional goal in just his second game. J.J. Piccinich added a powerplay marker for the Growlers just 7 minutes later to put the Newfoundland squad up 2-0 halfway thought the first frame.
Worcester responded at 11:47 of the first period as Holmstrom beat Growlers newcomer, Eric Levine over the right pad to cut the Growlers lead in half.
Giorgio Estephan gained back the 2-goal advantage and chased Railers goalie Mitch Gillam from the cage just a minute and twenty seconds after the Holstrom tally. The first period would end with a 3-1 Growlers lead.
Gillam was back in the Railers net to start the second and he put forth a strong performance after getting yanked as he went on to stop every shot for the rest of the game to finish with 27 saves on 30 attempts.
The Railers went on to score 3 unanswered goals, including the game winner from the stick of Tommy Kelley. The Kellely goal did come with some controversy as the puck appeared to touch off the mesh above the glass in the Growlers zone, which would normally result in a stoppage of play.
Quick Hits
Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored his first pro goal and was named the game's third star.
The Growlers conclude their regular season tomorrow versus Maine.
The three stars were 3 - S. Der-Arguchintsev (NFL), 2 - J. Holmstrom (WOR) and 1 -T. Kelley (WOR)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers final road trip conclude their inaugural regular season schedule tomorrow afternoon in Portland as the they take on the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
