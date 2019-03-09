Stukel Loaned to AHL Bakersfield
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Jakob Stukel has been loaned to the Condors.
Stukel, 22, heads to the American Hockey League for the first time this season. The rookie forward out of Surrey, British Columbia has been on a tear since February 17th. He is coming off a streak where he tallied points in six-sraight games (5g, 4a). Overall, he has 37 points (16g, 21a) in 55 games during his rookie campaign.
A former sixth-round draft pick (#154) of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Stukel was invited to rookie camp with the New York Rangers before the season began. He also represented Team British Columbia during the Western Canada Challenge Cup in 2012-13.
Stukel split time during his four-year junior career between the Calgary Hitmen and the Vancouver Giants. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward had a career season with the Hitmen where he racked up 37 goals and 64 points in 71 games. He's netted 20 goals in three-straight seasons. Overall, he piled up 197 points (103g, 94a) in 265 games.
The Thunder closes their three-game road swing in Idaho tonight with the regular season-finale against the Steelheads at 8:10 p.m.
