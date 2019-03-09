Allen Americans Game Capsule

March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (21-36-4-2; 48 points) vs. Tulsa Oilers (34-20-4-2; 70 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers will play two in a row beginning tonight. The Oilers have won the last two games in the season series. The Americans are 2-8-1 against the Tulsa Oilers this season. The Americans were officially eliminated from any postseason play with last night's 9-3 loss to Kansas City.

Last Game against Tulsa:

The Tulsa Oilers won a tight battle on March 2nd 2-1 at the BOK Center. Chris Forney broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with his second goal of the season. Zach Pochiro scored the only Allen goal his 31st of the season late in the first period. Lukas Hafner made his first start for Allen and stopped 38 of 40 shots.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro leads the league with 33 goals.

Zach Pochiro leads Allen in scoring with 54 points (33 goals and 21 assists).

Dante Salituro broke his four-game drought scoring his 15th goal of the season on Friday night.

Braylon Shmyr and Dante Salituro are tied for First Goals this season for Allen with three each.

Zach Pochiro leads the ECHL with 13 power play goals.

Malcolm Gould made his Allen debut on Friday night and had no points and was a minus one.

Zach Pochiro has scored in seven straight games.

Tulsa Notables:

Adam Pleskach leads the Oilers with 61 points.

Jared Thomas and Ryan Tesink lead Tulsa with 31 helpers each.

Mike McKee leads Tulsa with 161 Penalty Minutes.

Jared Thomas has a 3-game point streak.

Jared Thomas leads Tulsa against the Americans this season with 11 points (6 goals and 5 assists).

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are first in the league with 1,323 Penalty Minutes.

Allen is 11-17-1-0 at home this season.

Allen is 13-7-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

Tulsa leads the season series 9-2-0

The Americans have been outscored 15 to 3 in their last two games.

Tulsa is 7-3-0 in their last ten games.

The Oilers are 16-11-2-0 on the road this season.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday, March 6th vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.