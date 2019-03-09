Solar Bears Best the Growlers 4-2

The Newfoundland Growlers rallied back hard in the third period, outshooting the opposition 14-4, came up short dropping a 4-2 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday night at Mile One Centre.

The Solar Bears struck first for the second night in a row, as Colby McAuley opened the scoring just 32 seconds in cutting across the crease and sliding it past Eamon McAdam on Orlando's first shot on goal. McAuley scored the lone first period goal in a chippy opening frame that saw each team take four penalties.

Derian Plouffe evened the game up at 2:45 into the middle frame after finishing off a nice rush by Adam Pardy and banging it past Ingram for his 12th of the season. Colby McAuley re-stored the Solar Bears lead at 11:10 of the second period picking up his second of the night for a 2-1 score.

Trevor Olson extended Orlando's lead to two with 6:17 remaining in the second after one-timing a cross-ice pass from Mitch Hults putting the visitors up 3-1, which they carried into the locker room after 40 minutes of play.

Josh Kestner looked to have closed to gap to one just under three minutes in, but was robbed in the slot by Ingram. Garrett Johnston brought the Growlers to within one with 5:52 to play, roofing his first as a Growler for a 3-2 game.

Colby McAuley sealed the deal and completed the hat trick with 4:14 remaining in the game for a 4-2 final score.

Quick Hits

Announced attendance was 5,778

Garrett Johnston scored his first career ECHL goal

The three stars were 3 - B. Ferguson (NFL), 2 - M. Hults (ORL) and 1 - C. McAuley (ORL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their seven-game homestand with a 4 p.m. matinee game Sunday afternoon against the Orlando Solar Bears. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

