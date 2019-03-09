Thunder Crowned by Monarchs 3-1
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder ran into a hot goaltender in Manchester's Charles Williams, who stopped 39 of 40 shots in a Monarchs' 3-1 victory. James Henry tallied the only Thunder goal as Stick It To Cancer Weekend wrapped up in front of a crowd of 4,140 at Cool Insuring Arena.
The goal scoring started when the Monarchs headed to a powerplay after Jakob Reichert was called for slashing at 9:00 of the first period. Manchester captain David Kolamatis set up Tony Cameranesi who ripped a slap shot from the right point deflecting off Thunder goaltender Logan Thompson's stick for his 20th goal of the season. That gave Manchester a 1-0 lead just twenty seconds into the man advantage.
The Monarchs would convert on a defensive turnover just 3:34 later to make it 2-0. Thunder defenseman Kelly Summers sent a puck behind his own net that caromed off of the skate of referee Steven Rouillard, bounced on his own goal and Pavel Jenys put deposited the rebound past Thompson.
Adirondack was 1-for-6 on the powerplay. On their fifth try, Matias Cleland got the puck to the right point for Pete MacArthur, who then executed a "slap-pass" right onto the tape of Thunder captain James Henry to cut the Monarch lead to just one at 10:46 of the second period. The goal was Henry's 13th of the season and his 4th on the powerplay.
Daniil Miromanov got the two-goal lead back for the Monarchs by receiving a drop pass from Jenys and fired a wrister past Thompson at 17:53 of the second period.
There was no scoring in the third period as the Thunder failed to capitalize with their goaltender pulled. Adirondack fell in regulation, 3-1, despite outshooting Manchester 40-31. Manchester's goaltender Williams was named the first star of the game. Thompson stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Thunder. The loss drops Adirondack to 30-21-5-3, just a one-point ahead of Maine in second-place in the ECHL's North Division standings.
The Thunder are back on home ice for a three-in-three this weekend, starting Friday against the North Division-leading Newfoundland Growlers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Glens Falls. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder Dylan Walchuk (purple) takes a shot against the Manchester Monarchs
