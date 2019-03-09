Late Power Play Dooms Steelheads in 4-2 Loss to Thunder

BOISE, Idaho - A late power play sunk the Idaho Steelheads (35-21-4) in a 4-2 loss to the Wichita Thunder (23-28-9) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Thunder grabbed the opening two goals of the night on the first period starting at 4:42 when forward Jason Salvaggio pushed in the rebound off the left post to take a 1-0 lead. Thunder forward Corey Kalk scored from the right circle at 11:12 to double the lead, 2-0, before the end of the frame.

In the second period, the Steelheads took over in all facets of the game. Scoring began at 8:46 of the frame with a blue line shot on the power play from Steelheads defenseman Nolan Gluchowski with the help of a well-timed screen, cutting the deficit in half, 2-1. Steelheads forward Spencer Naas followed up with a shot in the high slot in-transition at 11:30 to erase the deficit and tie the game at 2-2.

The Thunder took advantage of two late power plays to pull ahead. At 14:53, Thunder forward Dyson Stevenson deflected a shot in front of the net on a rebound to edge ahead, 3-2. Then, at 19:01, Thunder forward Quentin Shore scored into an empty net to seal the 4-2 win.

Thunder netminder Dylan Wells (11-5-2) turned away 34 of 36 shots in the win. Steelheads goaltender Colton Point halted three of five shots in 11:12 minutes, and Ryan Faragher (7-6-2) was saddled with the loss while saving 21 of 22 shots.

