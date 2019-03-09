Goaltender Callum Booth Returns to 'Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes assigned on Friday goaltender Callum Booth from the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers to the Florida Everblades.

Booth, 21, played 28 games for the Everblades last season and is being assigned to Florida for the first time this year.

A native of Montréal, Québec, Booth has appeared in 10 games for the Checkers this season, while he has made 16 appearances at the ECHL level with the Reading Royals. The 6-foot-4, 192-pound netminder has logged a 4-2-1 record, a 2.99 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage with the Checkers. He has compiled a 9-6-1 mark in the ECHL this season, with a .909 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average.

A fourth-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2015, Booth played in 28 games for the 'Blades last season as a rookie. He notched 19 wins and turned in a .911 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA. Booth also appeared in four games in the AHL a season ago with Charlotte.

Prior to turning pro, Booth played four seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League and won the QMJHL championship with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2016-17 season. He won 81 career games in 152 appearances, a bulk of which came with the Québec Remparts.

Florida continues a three-game series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

