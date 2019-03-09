ECHL Transactions - March 9
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 9, 2019:
Atlanta:
Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Add Joshua Victor, D activated from reserve
Delete Derek Nesbitt, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Cincinnati:
Delete Matt Cooper, G released as EBUG
Add Matt Cooper, G added as EBUG [3/8]
Fort Wayne:
Add Josh Elmes, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Kyle Hope, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Braden Hellems, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Springfield
Orlando:
Add Colby McAuley, F assigned by San Jose [3/8]
Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Manitoba [3/8]
Rapid City:
Add Myles McGurty, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Jack Riley, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Liam Bilton, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Sam Wilbur, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Harrington, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Fischer, F placed on Injured Reserve
Reading:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Hunter Smith, F activated from reserve
Wichita:
Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG [3/8]
Worcester:
Add Ross Olsson, F signed contract, released from ATO
Add Charley Michalowski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Mackinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Nick Sorkin, F loaned to Binghamton
