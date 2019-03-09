ECHL Transactions - March 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 9, 2019:

Atlanta:

Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Add Joshua Victor, D activated from reserve

Delete Derek Nesbitt, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Cincinnati:

Delete Matt Cooper, G released as EBUG

Add Matt Cooper, G added as EBUG [3/8]

Fort Wayne:

Add Josh Elmes, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Kyle Hope, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Braden Hellems, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Springfield

Orlando:

Add Colby McAuley, F assigned by San Jose [3/8]

Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Manitoba [3/8]

Rapid City:

Add Myles McGurty, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Jack Riley, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Liam Bilton, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Sam Wilbur, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Harrington, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Fischer, F placed on Injured Reserve

Reading:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Hunter Smith, F activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG [3/8]

Worcester:

Add Ross Olsson, F signed contract, released from ATO

Add Charley Michalowski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Mackinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Nick Sorkin, F loaned to Binghamton

