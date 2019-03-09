Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Newfoundland Growlers
VENUE: Mile One Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland
DATE: Saturday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. EST
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (31-21-4-0) play the second of three games this weekend against the Newfoundland Growlers (39-16-4-0). Orlando fell to the Growlers last night by a 5-1 score in the weekend opener.
MCAULEY SLOTS BACK IN FOR SOLAR BEARS: After a full day of travel from California on Friday, forward Colby McAuley will return to the lineup tonight for Orlando on a line with Mitch Hults and Troy Bourke. Prior to his recall to the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 12, the second-year pro had maintained an eight-game point streak (3g-8a) from Jan. 12 - Feb. 6.
INGRAM TO START AGAIN: Goaltender Connor Ingram will get his second consecutive start in as many nights since being reassigned to the Solar Bears. The second-year netminder turned in a 37-save effort for Orlando in his debut with the Solar Bears on Friday night.
FOGET PICKING UP PACE: Over the last four weeks, Mathieu Foget has found his scoring touch to establish a hold on the team points lead. Over his last 10 games, the rookie forward has tallied 11 points (4g-7a), including the lone goal for Orlando in Friday's game against Newfoundland.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their series with the Newfoundland Growlers at Mile One Centre tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST. The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game.
2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:
Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270
2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:
The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Gun for Series Sweep of Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- Game Day: Fuel Make Final Trip of Season to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pedersen Heads Back to Manitoba Moose - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Royals at Brampton to Continue Canadian Swing - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Callum Booth Returns to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Late Power Play Dooms Steelheads in 4-2 Loss to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Carlson Shuts out Grizzlies 3-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Powers Past Idaho, 4-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Carlson Aces Grizzlies in Back to Back Games - Rapid City Rush
- Nine Unanswered Goals Leads to KC 9-3 Rout of Allen - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.