Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers

March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Newfoundland Growlers

VENUE: Mile One Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland

DATE: Saturday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. EST

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (31-21-4-0) play the second of three games this weekend against the Newfoundland Growlers (39-16-4-0). Orlando fell to the Growlers last night by a 5-1 score in the weekend opener.

MCAULEY SLOTS BACK IN FOR SOLAR BEARS: After a full day of travel from California on Friday, forward Colby McAuley will return to the lineup tonight for Orlando on a line with Mitch Hults and Troy Bourke. Prior to his recall to the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 12, the second-year pro had maintained an eight-game point streak (3g-8a) from Jan. 12 - Feb. 6.

INGRAM TO START AGAIN: Goaltender Connor Ingram will get his second consecutive start in as many nights since being reassigned to the Solar Bears. The second-year netminder turned in a 37-save effort for Orlando in his debut with the Solar Bears on Friday night.

FOGET PICKING UP PACE: Over the last four weeks, Mathieu Foget has found his scoring touch to establish a hold on the team points lead. Over his last 10 games, the rookie forward has tallied 11 points (4g-7a), including the lone goal for Orlando in Friday's game against Newfoundland.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their series with the Newfoundland Growlers at Mile One Centre tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST. The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game.

