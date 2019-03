Pedersen Heads Back to Manitoba Moose

March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Brent Pedersen has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Manitoba Moose, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Pedersen, 23, has recorded 28 points (10g-18a) and four penalty minutes in 24 games with Orlando this season. He previously spent 27 games with Manitoba this season on an earlier PTO, where he accumulated five points (4g-1a) and 15 penalty minutes.

