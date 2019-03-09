Pedersen Heads Back to Manitoba Moose
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Brent Pedersen has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Manitoba Moose, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Pedersen, 23, has recorded 28 points (10g-18a) and four penalty minutes in 24 games with Orlando this season. He previously spent 27 games with Manitoba this season on an earlier PTO, where he accumulated five points (4g-1a) and 15 penalty minutes.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their series with the Newfoundland Growlers at Mile One Centre tonight at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:
Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.
2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:
The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2019
- Pedersen Heads Back to Manitoba Moose - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Royals at Brampton to Continue Canadian Swing - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Callum Booth Returns to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Late Power Play Dooms Steelheads in 4-2 Loss to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Carlson Shuts out Grizzlies 3-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Powers Past Idaho, 4-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Carlson Aces Grizzlies in Back to Back Games - Rapid City Rush
- Nine Unanswered Goals Leads to KC 9-3 Rout of Allen - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.